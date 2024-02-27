Roaring ’20s Reboot: AI to Drive an Unparalleled Boom

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The analyst team over at UBS just dropped a bombshell revelation. They believe that, thanks to AI, the U.S. economy could be on the verge of another Roaring ‘20s.

And we agree.

AI is leading the U.S. economy to boom in the 2020s like it did in the 1920s.

In fact, it may boom even more – a lot more – for one reason in particular.

I’m talking about productivity.

After all, productivity drives the U.S. economy. When productivity improves, the economy grows. When productivity booms, the economy booms.

That’s because increased productivity results in more stuff, more money, and more time.

Think about it.

When consumers are more productive at their jobs, they can do more in less time. That means the companies they work for can make more stuff. When those companies make more, they can sell more and make more money. And when companies make more money, they can pass it back down to the workers via higher wages.

Higher productivity means more stuff, more money and more time. And when workers and businesses alike have more stuff, money and time, the economy booms.

That’s why we see productivity as the North Star of economic advancement.

And we’re confident that AI will lead to a massive U.S. productivity boom in the 2020s.

The Major Productivity Boom on the Horizon

For all intents and purposes, the AI craze started just over a year ago when OpenAI launched ChatGPT.

And already, businesses have figured out how to use AI to become massively more productive.

For example, in 2023, major consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) linked up with Harvard to study AI’s productivity impacts.

They divided hundreds of BCG consultants into two groups: one that used AI to complete tasks and one that did not.

And as it turns out, the group that used AI outperformed on every metric, in every way possible.

The AI group completed 12% more tasks 25% more quickly and produced 40% higher-quality results than the control group.

In other words, they were massively more productive.

We have no doubt that, slowly but surely, every firm in America will realize AI’s productivity benefits. Then they’ll widely deploy AI across their organizations in the coming years.

As they do, those firms will become much more productive, leading to more stuff, money and time.

It will be an era of unprecedented prosperity, all powered by AI.

The Final Word on AI

Now, those who invest in this prosperity early stand to make potential fortunes.

That’s why you need to be invested in AI stocks today…

And stay invested tomorrow, next week, next month, next year.

We believe that we’re in the first inning of a major economic boom powered by AI-driven productivity improvements…

The Roaring ‘20s 2.0.

And unlike most movies, this sequel has the potential to be even better.

Stake your claim now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

