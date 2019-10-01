Roan Resources Agrees To Be Acquired By Citizen Energy In $1.0 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) said that it agreed to be acquired by Citizen Energy Operating, LLC, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus LLC, in an all-cash transaction valued at about $1.0 billion, including Roan's funded net debt of about $780 million as of September 30, 2019.

Roan stockholders will receive $1.52 in cash for each share of Roan common stock they own. The all-cash purchase price represents a premium of about 24% over the closing price of Company shares as of September 30, 2019.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020.

In addition, Roan said it has appointed Rick Gideon as its Chief Executive Officer. Gideon previously served as Senior Vice President of US Operations at Devon Energy Corporation for four years. Prior to his time at Devon Energy Corporation. Gideon was the General Manager of the Mid-Continent Region and Drilling & Completions for HighMount Exploration & Production, LLC for six years. Before that, Gideon held senior positions at Linn Energy, Inc. and Dominion Energy, Inc.

