Roadzen Secures $2.25 Million PIPE Investment from Major Shareholders, CEO Defers RSU Vesting to Reinforce Long-Term Commitment

Roadzen announces a $2.25 million PIPE financing led by major shareholders, with leadership deferring RSU vesting until 2026 for commitment.

Roadzen Inc. has announced a $2.25 million private placement of common stock at $1.25 per share, backed by four of its largest shareholders, highlighting strong investor confidence in the company's future. CEO Rohan Malhotra emphasized that this investment reinforces Roadzen's long-term commitment to growth and value creation, particularly in advancing its DrivebuddyAI technology and expanding sales in the U.S. and India. Additionally, Malhotra and the leadership team have deferred the vesting of their Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) until September 2026, further aligning their interests with shareholders. The proceeds from the financing will support working capital efforts towards achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA by December 2025.

Potential Positives

Roadzen successfully completed a $2.25 million private placement at a price reflecting a 20% premium to recent trading levels, demonstrating strong investor confidence.

The CEO and leadership team's decision to defer RSU vesting until September 2026 indicates a commitment to long-term value creation for shareholders.

The financing will support working capital efforts aimed at achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA, positioning the company for future growth.

The backing from large shareholders is a signal of their belief in Roadzen's potential and reinforces the company's strategic direction and execution capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The need for a PIPE financing indicates potential challenges in securing capital through traditional means, raising concerns about the company's financial health.

Deferred RSU vesting until 2026 may be perceived as a signal that management does not currently expect significant short-term growth or shareholder value increase.

The reliance on a small group of large shareholders for funding could raise concerns about the company's governance and the risk of concentrated investor influence.

FAQ

What is the amount raised in Roadzen's recent PIPE financing?

Roadzen has raised $2.25 million in their recent PIPE financing.

Who provided the financing for Roadzen's PIPE?

The financing was provided by four of Roadzen’s largest shareholders.

What does the deferral of RSU vesting signify?

The deferral of RSU vesting by the CEO and leadership team signals their commitment to long-term shareholder value creation.

How will the proceeds from the PIPE be used?

Proceeds will be used to support working capital and accelerate achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA.

When does Roadzen target breakeven on Adjusted EBITDA?

Roadzen targets Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the quarter ending December 2025.

$RDZN Insider Trading Activity

$RDZN insiders have traded $RDZN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROHAN MALHOTRA (See Remarks) has made 4 purchases buying 26,995 shares for an estimated $29,674 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUPURNA VEDBRAT purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $6,180

$RDZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $RDZN stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PIPE Backed by Four of Roadzen’s Largest Shareholders, Signaling Strong Investor Conviction in the Company









Roadzen CEO and Leadership Team Defer RSU Vesting Until September 2026 in Show of Commitment to Long-Term Value Creation











NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced it has signed agreements to complete a $2.25 million private placement of common stock at a price of $1.25 per share (the “PIPE”), representing approximately a 20% premium to the Company’s recent trading levels. The PIPE financing is being provided by four of Roadzen’s largest shareholders, underscoring their continued support and conviction in the Company’s execution. The shares issued in the PIPE will be restricted securities and subject to a six-month holding period under Rule 144 of the Securities Act.









“We’re building Roadzen for the long term, and this raise — led by some of our largest shareholders — reinforces that commitment,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. “These are patient, high-conviction investors who believe the Company is significantly undervalued and chose to invest at a premium to support our growth and strengthen the balance sheet. Their participation reflects confidence in our execution and the opportunities ahead, and we are thankful for their support. With this backing, we’re well-positioned to accelerate progress — from scaling DrivebuddyAI to expanding sales in the U.S. and India — and to stay on track toward Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the December quarter.”





Malhotra added, “This raise is also a reflection of our disciplined capital strategy — we’ve kept the cap table tight, avoided broad-based dilution, and brought in aligned capital to fund this next leg of execution.”





Proceeds from the financing will be used to support Roadzen’s working capital towards achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA, including continued deployment of DrivebuddyAI, and driving growth across its key markets. The Company continues to target Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the quarter ending December 2025.





As an additional show of alignment with shareholders, Roadzen’s CEO and leadership team have deferred the vesting of their Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) until September 2026. This decision underscores management’s confidence in delivering the strategic plan and their commitment to long-term shareholder value creation.







About Roadzen Inc.









Roadzen Inc.



(Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 308 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit



www.roadzen.ai



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated future financial results (including ability to achieve breakeven Adjusted EBITDA), the anticipated closing of our PIPE financing, the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contact:









IR@roadzen.ai









Media Contact:







Sanya Soni –



sanya@roadzen.ai



|



media@roadzen.ai





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.