Roadzen Says Jean-Noel Gallardo Appointed As Global Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Roadzen, Inc. (RDZN), a provider of AI-driven insurance and mobility solutions, announced Monday the appointment of Jean-Noel Gallardo as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Gallardo brings over two decades of experience in financial planning and analysis, treasury management, compliance, fundraising, and M&A, making him an integral addition to the Roadzen leadership team.

Most recently, Gallardo was the Vice President of Finance at Aclaimant, Inc., an insurtech platform for safety and risk management. His prior roles include CFO of LJR Holdings, Inc., Vice President of Finance for Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc., and leading the FP&A function for CNA's Small Commercial business.

Gallardo began his career in investment banking, focusing on M&A for middle-market companies throughout North America.

