Roadzen (RDZN) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Roadzen (NasdaqGM:RDZN) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 210.03% from the latest reported closing price of $1.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roadzen. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 31.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDZN is 0.00%, an increase of 29.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.13% to 3,514K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meteora Capital holds 1,115K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares , representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDZN by 54.50% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 502K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares , representing a decrease of 14.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDZN by 31.95% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 408K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDZN by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 360K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 216K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 21.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDZN by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.