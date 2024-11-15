News & Insights

Roadzen price target lowered to $4 from $7 at Maxim

November 15, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Maxim analyst Allen Klee lowered the firm’s price target on Roadzen (RDZN) to $4 from $7 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 revenue growth of 33% was slightly below the firm’s estimate, though its adjusted EBITDA loss was narrower than expected as the management utilized AI and cost-cutting, reducing legacy costs and improving expenses, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Maxim remains positive on Roadzen “providing disruptive technology and AI solutions for the auto insurance industry”.

