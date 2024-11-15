Roadzen price target lowered to $4 from $7 at Maxim

Maxim analyst Allen Klee lowered the firm’s price target on Roadzen (RDZN) to $4 from $7 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 revenue growth of 33% was slightly below the firm’s estimate, though its adjusted EBITDA loss was narrower than expected as the management utilized AI and cost-cutting, reducing legacy costs and improving expenses, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Maxim remains positive on Roadzen “providing disruptive technology and AI solutions for the auto insurance industry”.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RDZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.