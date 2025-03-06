Roadzen Inc. Wins Best AI in Deep Tech at Entrepreneur AI Awards Summit 2025

Roadzen Inc. wins Best AI in Deep Tech at Entrepreneur AI Awards 2025 for its MixtapeAI transforming auto insurance and mobility.

Roadzen Inc., a leader in AI for insurance and mobility, announced its recognition as Best AI in Deep Tech at the Entrepreneur AI Awards Summit 2025 in Bangalore. The award highlights its MixtapeAI, which revolutionizes customer experience in auto insurance through automation of processes like claims and policy management, utilizing advanced models from OpenAI and others. CEO Rohan Malhotra emphasized the company's pioneering efforts in integrating open-source AI models and noted its significant growth, surpassing $50 million in recurring revenue. Roadzen, with a mission to innovate at the intersection of mobility and insurance, operates globally with 320 employees and serves a diverse range of clients in the insurance sector.

Roadzen Inc. was recognized as the Best AI in Deep Tech at the Entrepreneur AI Awards Summit 2025, highlighting its industry leadership and innovation.

The company’s MixtapeAI is acknowledged for its transformative impact on customer experience in auto insurance and mobility through automation of complex workflows.

Roadzen is reported to be crossing the chasm of $50 million in recurring revenue, indicating strong financial health and growth potential.

The integration of advanced foundation models from top tech companies enhances Roadzen's credibility and positions it well in the competitive AI landscape.

The press release includes extensive forward-looking statements, which indicate uncertainty and potential risks that could affect the company's future performance and achievements.

The mention of being "one of the rare AI companies that’s crossing the chasm of $50 million in recurring revenue" may imply that many competitors have not reached this threshold, suggesting a lagging industry performance.

The reliance on multiple external AI models and partners highlights potential vulnerability in their business model, as any issues with these providers could impact Roadzen's offering and reputation.

What award did Roadzen Inc. recently win?

Roadzen Inc. was selected as Best AI in Deep Tech at the Entrepreneur AI Awards Summit 2025.

What is MixtapeAI?

MixtapeAI is Roadzen’s AI solution that automates workflows in auto insurance and mobility, enhancing customer experience.

How does Roadzen utilize foundation models?

Roadzen integrates foundation models from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Meta into MixtapeAI for advanced reasoning and data sovereignty.

What significant milestone has Roadzen achieved in recurring revenue?

Roadzen is one of the rare AI companies crossing $50 million in recurring revenue.

Where is Roadzen headquartered?

Roadzen is headquartered in Burlingame, California, with additional offices in the U.S., U.K., and India.

$RDZN Insider Trading Activity

$RDZN insiders have traded $RDZN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROHAN MALHOTRA (See Remarks) has made 10 purchases buying 18,137 shares for an estimated $21,704 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUPURNA VEDBRAT purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $6,180

$RDZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $RDZN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that it has been selected as





Best AI in Deep Tech





at the Entrepreneur AI Awards Summit 2025 held in Bangalore India. Roadzen’s MixtapeAI was recognized for transforming customer experience in auto insurance and mobility by automating complex workflows, from claims processing and roadside assistance to policy administration. Integrating cutting-edge foundation models like those from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Meta, and powered by



DeepSeek R1



, MixtapeAI offers advanced reasoning and ensures data sovereignty for enterprise clients across US, Europe and India.





Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen, stated, “Roadzen was among the first companies globally that integrated DeepSeek’s open-source models in an enterprise, private and data-sovereign product for global customers via MixtapeAI. We’re pushing the boundaries of AI in real-world applications and are now one of the rare AI companies that’s crossing the chasm of $50 million in recurring revenue. Big thanks to Entrepreneur for recognizing our work.”









About Roadzen Inc.









Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 320 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, our expected revenue growth and anticipated Adjusted EBITDA breakeven timing, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on July 1, 2024. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







For more information, please contact:







Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai





Media Contacts: Sanya Soni, sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai



