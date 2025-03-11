Roadzen Inc. Patents Innovative Cognitive Assessment of Risk for Drivers System in India

Roadzen Inc. announced a patent for its drivebuddyAI platform, enhancing driver risk assessment and safety through AI technology.

Roadzen Inc., a leader in AI-based solutions for the insurance and mobility sectors, announced the patent approval of its drivebuddyAI platform's Cognitive Assessment of Risk for Drivers (CARD) scoring system in India, with pending patents in the U.S. and Europe. Unlike traditional driver scoring systems that analyze isolated risks, CARD evaluates multiple simultaneous hazards, using advanced algorithms to correlate factors like drowsiness and environmental conditions to provide real-time risk assessments. The platform has demonstrated a potential 70% reduction in accidents and aims to enhance safety and efficiency for fleets and insurers through personalized coaching and risk-based premium calculations. Additionally, drivebuddyAI has received validation under India’s AIS 184 standard, positioning it as the only compliant driver safety system for commercial vehicles ahead of a regulatory mandate. Roadzen's innovations underscore its commitment to transforming auto insurance through advanced AI technologies.

Roadzen's drivebuddyAI platform has been granted a patent in India for its innovative Cognitive Assessment of Risk for Drivers (CARD) scoring system, enhancing its competitive edge in the market.

The drivebuddyAI system has demonstrated a significant potential to reduce accidents by up to 70%, promoting safer driving behaviors and attracting interest from fleet operators and insurers.

Roadzen's system has received validation under India's mandatory AIS 184 standard, positioning it as the only fully compliant driver safety system for commercial vehicles, which could lead to increased market opportunities.

The company is recognized as a top AI innovator, indicating a strong reputation and credibility within the industry, which could foster trust and attract new business partnerships.

Forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated benefits and future operations of the company's products may create uncertainty, as they are subject to known and unknown risks that could materially impact actual results.

The reliance on regulatory standards, such as the mandatory AIS 184 in India for commercial vehicles, could pose challenges in maintaining competitive advantage if future regulations change or if compliance becomes burdensome.

What is drivebuddyAI's CARD scoring system?

drivebuddyAI's CARD scoring system provides a comprehensive, context-aware risk assessment for drivers, enhancing road safety and insurance accuracy.

How does drivebuddyAI improve driver safety?

drivebuddyAI fosters safer driving with personalized coaching, real-time risk insights, and a rewards-and-penalties framework for drivers and fleet operators.

What recent recognition has Roadzen achieved?

Roadzen's drivebuddyAI system received validation from the Automotive Research Association of India, becoming compliant with India's AIS 184 standard.

How does Roadzen utilize AI in insurance?

Roadzen employs advanced AI to transform auto insurance, enhancing telematics, underwriting precision, and speeding up claims processing for insurers and drivers.

Where is Roadzen headquartered?

Roadzen Inc. is headquartered in Burlingame, California, and has a global presence with offices in the U.S., U.K., and India.

$RDZN Insider Trading Activity

$RDZN insiders have traded $RDZN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROHAN MALHOTRA (See Remarks) has made 9 purchases buying 34,287 shares for an estimated $36,620 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUPURNA VEDBRAT purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $6,180

$RDZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $RDZN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the intersection of insurance and mobility, today announced that its drivebuddyAI platform has been granted a patent in India for its Cognitive Assessment of Risk for Drivers (CARD) scoring system, with patents pending in the U.S. and Europe.





While traditional driver scoring models focus on isolated risks such as hard braking and speeding, drivebuddyAI’s Cognitive Assessment of Risk for Drivers (CARD) system takes a comprehensive and context-aware approach. It analyzes simultaneous hazards like drowsiness, collision warnings, seatbelt or phone-use violations, and environmental factors such as road conditions and weather. A clustering algorithm correlates compounding issues—for example, speeding on wet roads or drowsy driving during late hours—to yield real-time risk insights. Through personalized coaching and a rewards-and-penalties framework, the system fosters safer driving behaviors and supports fleet operators and insurers with risk-based premium calculations and proactive safety interventions.





Our experience with thousands of drivers generating over a billion kilometers of driving data has proven the need for an integrated approach that unifies multiple data streams into a contextual algorithm. The net result of our comprehensive system approach has delivered up to 70% reduction in accidents,” said Nisarg Pandya, CEO at drivebuddyAI. “By precisely weighting each risk factor and providing real-time insights, we empower fleets to proactively enhance safety and efficiency.”





Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI also recently became the first system to receive Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) validation under India’s AIS 184 standard—expected to be mandatory for all six million commercial vehicles in India by 2026—making it the only fully compliant driver safety system available for automotive OEMs.





“Embodied AI—or agents that perceive, learn, and make decisions while operating in the real world—represents an incredible opportunity to transform both insurance and mobility, industries that exceed a trillion dollars in annual spend. Every driver benefits from improved road safety, while insurers gain more precise control of underwriting through our CARD scoring algorithm. We see this as a win-win for everyone. Our innovations show that Roadzen remains peerless in this vertical, and we plan to continue innovating for sustained growth,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen.









About Roadzen Inc.









Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 320 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on July 1, 2024. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







For more information, please contact:







Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai





Media Contacts: Sanya Soni sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.