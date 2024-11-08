Roadzen Inc Extends Vesting Schedule for Key Executives

An announcement from Roadzen Inc ( (RDZN) ) is now available.

Roadzen Inc. has amended the vesting schedule for restricted stock units awarded to its CEO and COO, extending the vesting date by one year to September 17, 2025. This change affects a significant number of shares, reflecting a strategic decision to retain key executives. Investors might find this adjustment indicative of the company’s efforts to secure leadership continuity.

