Roadside Real Estate Stakeholder Reduces Shares

The Barkby Group PLC (GB:ROAD) has released an update.

Mr. G Langridge-Brown has altered his stake in Roadside Real Estate PLC, crossing a threshold on May 22, 2024, which has subsequently changed the distribution of voting rights within the company. The notification reveals a decrease from a previous holding of 3.34% to a new holding of 2.49%, amounting to a total of 3,579,533 voting rights. This adjustment in shareholding could signal strategic shifts or new developments for investors watching the company.

