News & Insights

Stocks

Roadside Real Estate Stakeholder Reduces Shares

May 22, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The Barkby Group PLC (GB:ROAD) has released an update.

Mr. G Langridge-Brown has altered his stake in Roadside Real Estate PLC, crossing a threshold on May 22, 2024, which has subsequently changed the distribution of voting rights within the company. The notification reveals a decrease from a previous holding of 3.34% to a new holding of 2.49%, amounting to a total of 3,579,533 voting rights. This adjustment in shareholding could signal strategic shifts or new developments for investors watching the company.

For further insights into GB:ROAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.