Roadside bomb targets Revolutionary Guards in southeast Iran - official

June 30 (Reuters) - A roadside bomb hit two Revolutionary Guard vehicles in southeast Iran but no one was killed, the official IRIB news agency reported, citing a parliamentarian from the region.

A local commander from the Revolutionary Guards was wounded in the explosion in Sistan and Baluchistan province, Fadahossein Maleki, a parliamentarian from the city of Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchistan province, told IRIB.

He said the Sunni militant group, Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), had issued a statement taking responsibility for the attack. Reuters has not received a statement from the group.

He did not say when the attack took place.

In February 2019, the group claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb attack against a bus carrying members of the Guards which killed 27 people.

Jaish al Adl says it seeks improved rights and living conditions for ethnic minority Baluchis in eastern Iran.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Nick Macfie)

