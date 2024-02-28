Roadside bomb in southeastern Iran explodes prematurely, kills militant

Adds background

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A "terror plot" targeting a police car in southeast Iran with a roadside bomb failed on Wednesday, killing one of two militants, a provincial public prosecutor said according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The second militant fled the scene and authorities have not yet identified the group to which they belonged. But the militants were known to have crossed Iran's eastern borders to carry out an attack on police forces, the authorities said.

Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province is prone to violence, especially from Jaish al Adl, which is a Sunni militant group belonging to the Baluch minority that straddles both Iran and Pakistan.

In January, Iran destroyed two Jaish al Adl bases in Pakistan in retaliation for a December attack that killed 11 members of Iran's security forces. The attack was promptly responded to by Pakistan which launched strikes on Baluch separatist militants inside Iran a few days later.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Michael Georgy and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

