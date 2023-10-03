Road to Riches: 3 EV Stocks Poised to Supercharge Your Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The automotive landscape is undergoing a tectonic shift in an era when the rumble of engines is slowly giving way to the silent hum of electric motors. Electric vehicles (EVs) have moved beyond being a novelty to mainstream reality. The stocks discussed below are three powerhouses at the forefront of this green revolution.

As the world strives for sustainability, these trailblazers are not merely building cars; they’re pioneering a cleaner, safer, and more efficient future for transportation. This article delves into the hearts of these EV revolutionaries that blend innovation, autonomy and sustainability.

These companies are changing how people drive from the first’s groundbreaking data-driven autonomy to the second’s cost-efficient production and the third’s relentless pursuit of safety and environmental responsibility.

Tesla (TSLA)

Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been at the forefront of EV and autonomous driving technology innovation for years.

Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities are at the heart of its autonomous driving technology. Furthermore, its network of vehicles on the road collects vast amounts of real-world driving data. This gives the company a significant advantage in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) development.

As Tesla accumulates and analyzes data, its autonomous driving technology will improve. As a result, it eventually will achieve a level of safety and efficiency far beyond what human drivers can achieve. This enhanced autonomy will lead to broader adoption, increased road safety, and potential new revenue streams from ride-sharing services through the “Tesla Network.”

Furthermore, Tesla’s energy products, such as the Powerwall and Megapack, are key components of the company’s broader energy ecosystem. These products enable energy storage, grid stability, and renewable energy integration for homes, businesses and utilities. Tesla’s Autobidder software optimizes stored energy, creating additional value for customers.

The company’s energy products contribute to reducing carbon emissions by promoting clean energy adoption and grid resilience. As the demand for renewable energy and energy storage solutions grows, Tesla may capture a significant market share, creating a recurring revenue stream.

Interestingly, Tesla is focused on manufacturing EVs and expanding its presence in global markets. The company continues to build Gigafactories worldwide, with facilities in Austin, Berlin and Shanghai. These Gigafactories enable localized production, reducing manufacturing costs and increasing accessibility for Tesla vehicles.

Overall, the expanding production capacity ensures Tesla can meet growing demand. Lastly, reducing transportation costs associated with importing vehicles also allows Tesla to adapt to local market preferences and regulatory requirements, strengthening its global position.

Rivian (RIVN)

Source: Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is steadily increasing its EV production, with 13,992 vehicles in Q2 2023, representing a 50% increase quarter over quarter. This ramp-up in production is crucial for Rivian’s long-term success, enabling the company to meet growing demand and generate higher revenue. Increased production also leads to improved profitability as fixed costs get better absorbed, resulting in higher gross margins per vehicle.

Also, Rivian is actively working on reducing material costs through commercial and engineering design updates. One significant achievement is integrating its in-house dual motor into the R1 product line, which is expected to yield substantial cost savings. This cost reduction is pivotal for long-term profitability, as it enhances Rivian’s competitive positioning by offering more cost-effective EVs to consumers.

Fundamentally, successfully integrating the in-house Enduro motor into the R1 platform is a critical milestone. This motor is expected to drive cost efficiencies and expand Rivian’s market reach. Moreover, most of Rivian’s long-term demand is anticipated from dual-motor variants, which offer excellent performance, including impressive range, acceleration, torque and horsepower. These features will appeal to a broad consumer base, boosting demand for Rivian’s vehicles.

Notably, Rivian’s progress with its flagship R1 product line has laid the foundation for expansion into lower price points, which includes the upcoming R2 model. Also, this strategy broadens Rivian’s addressable market and allows the company to tap into a more extensive customer base. As it applies its technology and ethos to lower-priced models, Rivian can capture a more significant market share in the EV space.

Lastly, Rivian’s clean-sheet approach has resulted in uniquely differentiated products. Thus, the company’s focus on design, technology integration and overall vehicle attributes sets its offerings apart.

Nio (NIO)

Source: JOCA_PH / Shutterstock.com

Nio (NYSE:NIO) focuses on relentless product innovation as a cornerstone of its long-term strategy.

In Q2 2023, Nio delivered an impressive 23,520 smart EVs, signifying strong growth. The rapid deployment of new models, such as the flagship coupe SUV EC7, new sedan EC7, and SUV ES6 earlier in the year, underscores Nio’s product development and market penetration agility.

In September, Nio introduced a new mid-sized coupe SUV, the EC6, marking the culmination of its product transition to the NT2 platform. This platform encompasses eight distinct models catering to diverse user needs in the premium EV segment.

Safety remains paramount in the EV industry. Nio’s focus on it sets the stage for long-term credibility and user trust. In July 2023, Nio achieved a significant milestone. Specifically, its smart electric mid-sized sedan ET5 and mid-large SUV EL7 received five-star safety ratings from Euro NCAP. This accolade makes Nio the first car brand to attain this prestigious rating since Euro NCAP adopted new testing protocols for 2023.

Fundamentally, Nio’s in-house development of full-stack technologies and closed-loop data management is propelling its assisted and intelligent driving capabilities. Over 100,000 Nio users have activated Navigate on Pilot Plus (NOP Plus) and driven over 80 million kilometers. Hence, these efforts will make the company’s EVs more appealing to consumers in the coming years.

Finally, its installation of the world’s first photovoltaic self-consumption system with V2G (vehicle-to-grid) capability resonates with the growing global awareness of sustainability and environmental concerns.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

