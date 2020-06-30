Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, which provides commercial data analytics services, raised $1.7 billion by offering 78.3 million shares at $22, above the range of $19 to $21. The company originally filed to offer 65.8 million shares. The company was the week's top-rated IPO by our IPO Poll takers.



At the offer price, Dun & Bradstreet raised 31% more than anticipated, and commands a market value of $9.1 billion. Existing shareholders Cannae Holdings, Black Knight, and CC Capital Partners have agreed to invest a combined $400 million in a concurrent private placement at $21.67 per share.



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DNB. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank, BMO Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and TD Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



Dun & Bradstreet is the third-largest IPO of the 39 expected in the quarter. The 2Q20 saw nine private equity-backed IPOs raise a combined $9.3 billion, the most quarterly proceeds from PE-backed IPOs in six years. Read more in our newly-released 2Q 2020 US IPO Review.

The article Road to riches: Dun & Bradstreet prices upsized $1.7 billion IPO above the range at $22 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

