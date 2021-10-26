Road to COP: Sealing the deal

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Seasoned climate change lawyer Rick Saines received recognition from the French state for his role in making the 2015 Paris Agreement a landmark success. With days to go until Glasgow’s equivalent COP26, he chatted to George Hay about how this one could pan out.

