Road to COP: Sealing the deal

George Hay Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Seasoned climate change lawyer Rick Saines received recognition from the French state for his role in making the 2015 Paris Agreement a landmark success. With days to go until Glasgow’s equivalent COP26, he chatted to George Hay about how this one could pan out.

