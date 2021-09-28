Road to COP: Italy’s ecological transition chief

Reuters Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi picked Roberto Cingolani, a trained physicist, from the private sector to lead the country’s mega-ministry combining environment and energy. As Milan hosts the warmup to the COP26, Cingolani discusses Italy’s role in the global decarbonization fight.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/226d4aea-cb06-4a2a-877f-8b3a037a61d9/61528d4b6745c100130af009

