ROAD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Construction Partners Inc (Symbol: ROAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.89, changing hands as low as $27.70 per share. Construction Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROAD's low point in its 52 week range is $18.89 per share, with $32.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.79.

