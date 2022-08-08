ROAD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Construction Partners Inc (Symbol: ROAD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.20, changing hands as high as $29.69 per share. Construction Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROAD's low point in its 52 week range is $18.89 per share, with $44.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.