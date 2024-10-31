Road King Infrastructure Sees Decline in 2024 Sales

Road King Infrastructure (HK:1098) has released an update.

Road King Infrastructure Limited reported a significant drop in both property sales and toll revenue for the nine months ending September 2024, with a 55% decrease in property sales and a 39% decline in toll revenue compared to the previous year. The declines were attributed to the completion of expressway disposals, although Indonesian toll revenue saw a 14% increase. Investors are cautioned to interpret these unaudited figures carefully.

