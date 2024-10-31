News & Insights

Stocks

Road King Infrastructure Sees Decline in 2024 Sales

October 31, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Road King Infrastructure (HK:1098) has released an update.

Road King Infrastructure Limited reported a significant drop in both property sales and toll revenue for the nine months ending September 2024, with a 55% decrease in property sales and a 39% decline in toll revenue compared to the previous year. The declines were attributed to the completion of expressway disposals, although Indonesian toll revenue saw a 14% increase. Investors are cautioned to interpret these unaudited figures carefully.

For further insights into HK:1098 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RKGXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.