Road King Infrastructure Announces Distribution Deferral

Road King Infrastructure (HK:1098) has released an update.

Road King Infrastructure has announced that Issuer 2019 will defer the distribution of its 7.75% Senior Guaranteed Perpetual Capital Securities originally scheduled for November 18, 2024. This decision affects investors holding these securities, who are advised to exercise caution in their dealings. The company has not clarified if further deferrals will occur for its other securities.

