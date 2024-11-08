News & Insights

Stocks

Road King Infrastructure Announces Distribution Deferral

November 08, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Road King Infrastructure (HK:1098) has released an update.

Road King Infrastructure has announced that Issuer 2019 will defer the distribution of its 7.75% Senior Guaranteed Perpetual Capital Securities originally scheduled for November 18, 2024. This decision affects investors holding these securities, who are advised to exercise caution in their dealings. The company has not clarified if further deferrals will occur for its other securities.

For further insights into HK:1098 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RKGXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.