ROAD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Construction Partners Inc (Symbol: ROAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.85, changing hands as low as $32.63 per share. Construction Partners Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROAD's low point in its 52 week range is $25.41 per share, with $44.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.65.

