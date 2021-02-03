Road block protests disrupt Argentine grains export operations

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Argentine agricultural exports were disrupted on Wednesday as truckers blocked roads around the Buenos Aires ports of Bahia Blanca and Quequen and authorities cleared roads near the country's main export hub of Rosario.

Concern over the road blocks still meant reduced numbers of cargoes arrived at Rosario, raising doubts about future shipping flows from the hub that ships some 80% of Argentina's grains exports.

Inflation-hit truck drivers are pressing demands for lower taxes, tolls and fuel prices as well as the establishment of set fee schedules to be paid by farmers for ground transportation. The country, mired in recession since 2018, had more than 36% inflation last year and 4% in December alone.

"The protests will be toughened. Road blocks are going to increase nationally," Santiago Carlucci, head of the Tuda (Transportistas Unidos de Argentina) drivers' organization, told local radio.

A tweet from cargo logistics company Agroentregas said 2,065 trucks arrived at grains terminals in Rosario and northern Buenos Aires province on Wednesday, down from 3,995 arrivals a year earlier.

Fear of getting stopped at a road block kept many non-protesting drivers off the road, it said.

"Today there was an attempt to block access to ports and they were removed immediately," said Guillermo Wade, head of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities (CAPyM), referring to security forces in Santa Fe province, where Rosario is located.

Tuda drivers held protests last month over the same complaints and several groups representing port and soy crushing plant workers held strikes in December, saying they were not paid enough to keep up with inflation or to compensate them for the risk of working during the pandemic.

The port workers eventually reached contract agreements.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein; editing by Barbara Lewis)

