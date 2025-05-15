$RNXT Earnings Results: $RNXT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RNXT ($RNXT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.08 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $200,000, beating estimates of $186,996 by $13,004.

$RNXT Insider Trading Activity

$RNXT insiders have traded $RNXT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAMTIN AGAH (Chief Medical Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 91,000 shares for an estimated $75,739 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHAUN BAGAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 27,500 shares for an estimated $23,421 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAURENCE MARTON purchased 12,050 shares for an estimated $10,218

RON KOCAK (VP Controller and PAO) has made 3 purchases buying 12,595 shares for an estimated $10,011 and 0 sales.

$RNXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $RNXT stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

