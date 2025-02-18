$RNW Earnings Results: $RNW Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RNW ($RNW) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of -$9.56 per share, missing estimates of -$0.05 by $9.51. The company also reported revenue of $21,560,376,000, beating estimates of $226,143,363 by $21,334,232,637.
$RNW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $RNW stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 3,739,645 shares (+191.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,541,775
- TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. removed 3,597,651 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,571,956
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,323,127 shares (-51.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,696,957
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 2,825,994 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,301,539
- HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD added 2,204,246 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,055,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,200,307 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,028,096
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 821,310 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,609,547
