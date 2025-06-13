$RNW Earnings Preview: Recent $RNW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$RNW ($RNW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $277,824,386 and earnings of $0.07 per share.
$RNW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $RNW stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 5,954,235 shares (+104.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,070,444
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 5,883,089 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,651,394
- TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. removed 3,597,651 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,571,956
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 2,825,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,645,104
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,346,857 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,822,987
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,163,658 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,743,945
- HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD removed 1,993,958 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,744,412
