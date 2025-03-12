RNW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (Symbol: RNW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.15, changing hands as high as $6.32 per share. ReNew Energy Global plc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNW's low point in its 52 week range is $5.1501 per share, with $7.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.25.

