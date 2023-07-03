RNW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (Symbol: RNW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.62, changing hands as high as $5.66 per share. ReNew Energy Global plc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RNW's low point in its 52 week range is $4.035 per share, with $7.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.61.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Semiconductors Dividend Stocks
IJNK Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of WPXP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.