RNST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.08, changing hands as high as $35.42 per share. Renasant Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNST's low point in its 52 week range is $28.0208 per share, with $39.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.20.

