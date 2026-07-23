RNR Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Investment Income and Lower Expenses

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $12.92 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. The bottom line also improved 5.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues declined 6.7% year over year to $2.64 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark by 1%.

The quarterly earnings benefited from lower expenses, higher net investment income and an improved total combined ratio. However, the upside was partly offset by lower net premiums earned, weaker underwriting results in the Casualty & Specialty segment and lower fee income.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Quote

RenaissanceRe’s Quarterly Operational Update

Gross premiums written of $3 billion tumbled 12.5% year over year and missed our estimate of $3.3 billion.

Net premiums earned declined 8.8% year over year to $2.2 billion. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3% but was in line with our estimate.

Net investment income of $432.5 million advanced 4.7% year over year in the quarter, driven by higher average invested assets and portfolio reallocation. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $430 million but missed our estimate of $436.1 million. Fee income of $83 million decreased 12.6% year over year.

Total expenses were $1.7 billion, which dropped 11.5% year over year and came lower than our estimate of $1.9 billion. The year-over-year decrease can be attributed to a decline in net claims and claim expenses incurred, acquisition costs, operational and corporate expenses.

RenaissanceRe's underwriting income declined 0.4% year over year to $599.1 million. The combined ratio improved to 72.8% from 75.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per common share was $264.77 as of June 30, 2026, up 24.8% year over year. Annualized operating return on average common equity declined to 20.1% from 24.2% in the year-ago quarter.

RenaissanceRe’s Q2 Segmental Update

Property Segment

The segment’s gross premiums written declined 10.4% year over year to $1.6 billion in the second quarter, lower than our estimate of $1.7 billion.

Net premiums earned of $881.6 million increased 1.6% year over year. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $901.6 million and our estimate of $898.8 million.

It generated an underwriting income of $642.7 million, which increased 2% year over year. The combined ratio improved to 27.1% from 27.4% in the prior-year quarter.

Casualty & Specialty Segment

The unit recorded gross premiums written of $1.4 billion in the quarter, which decreased 14.6% year over year and came lower than our estimate of $1.6 billion. The metric was hurt by reduced premiums derived from the general casualty and other specialty lines of business.

Net premiums earned tumbled 14.7% year over year to $1.32 billion. The reported figure marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion but beat our estimate of $1.30 billion.

The segment incurred an underwriting loss of $43.6 million, wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $28.5 million. The combined ratio deteriorated to 103.3% from 101.8% in the year-ago quarter.

RenaissanceRe’s Q2 Financial Update

RenaissanceRe exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 billion, which fell 24.8% from the 2025-end level.

Total assets of $55.2 billion improved 2.6% from the 2025-end level. Debt amounted to $2.3 billion, inching up 0.1% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Total shareholders’ equity of $11.8 billion was up 1.8% from the 2025-end level.

RenaissanceRe’s Share Repurchase Update

RenaissanceRe bought back common shares worth around $350 million in the second quarter. From July 1 through July 20, 2026, the company repurchased an additional $82.9 million of its shares.

RNR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

RenaissanceRe currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Finance space are HCI Group, Inc. HCI, Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF and The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. THG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

HCI Group is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.08 per share, which has remained stable over the past 30 days. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 42.95%. The consensus estimate for HCI Group’s second-quarter revenues is pinned at $240.67 million, indicating an 8.5% year-over-year increase.

Cincinnati Financial is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 27, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.82 per share, which has witnessed two upward revisions over the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. It beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.54%. The consensus mark for Cincinnati Financial’s second-quarter revenues is pinned at $3.01 billion.

The Hanover Insurance is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.88 per share, which has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 28.54%. The consensus estimate for Hanover Insurance’s second-quarter revenues is pinned at $1.73 billion.

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RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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