RNR Boosts Dividend, Expands Buyback in Shareholder-Friendly Push

Global insurer RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR recently announced a 2.5% or 1 cent hike in its quarterly dividend payout. In its latest shareholder-friendly move, RNR raised its quarterly dividend to 41 cents per share (annualized $1.64 per share).

The hiked dividend will be paid out on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 13. RenaissanceRe currently offers a dividend yield of 0.54% compared with the industry average of 0.26%. Its above-industry dividend yield is a huge positive, which highlights confidence in its cash flow and prospects. It has consistently raised its dividend every year for the past 31 years following its IPO, underscoring a long track record of shareholder-friendly capital returns.

Moreover, RenaissanceRe has approved a renewal of its share repurchase program, bringing the total to $750 million, up from $539.7 million remaining at 2025-end. In 2025, the company made repurchases worth $1.6 billion and paid dividends worth $74.8 million. It generated an operating cash flow of $3.7 billion last year.

Looking at its balance sheet flexibility, RNR exited 2025 with debt of $2.33 billion, and cash and cash equivalents of $1.73 billion, up from the 2024-end level of $1.68 billion. Growing investment income and strong underwriting results, especially in the Property business, are expected to enable the company to strengthen its shareholder-friendly moves. In 2025, it generated net investment income of $1.70 billion, up from $1.65 billion a year ago, supported by higher average invested assets.

How Did Peers Perform in 2025?

The Allstate Corporation’s ALL 2025 revenues of $67.7 billion rose 5.6% year over year. Premiums earned in the Property-Liability unit advanced 7.1% year over year to $57.7 billion. Allstate’s 2025 net investment income of $3.45 billion rose from $3.09 billion a year ago due to growth in both market- and performance-based investment income.

Another peer, The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG, reported 2025 total revenues of $28.4 billion, up from $26.5 billion in 2024. HIG’s net investment income of $2.9 billion rose from $2.6 billion a year ago, thanks to increased invested assets, growing income from limited partnerships and other alternative investments, and reinvestments at higher rates.

RNR’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RenaissanceRe have gained 32% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, RNR trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14X, much lower than the industry average. It carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RenaissanceRe’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a decline of 4.7% and an increase of 11.1% year over year, respectively.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

