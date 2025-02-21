RNG Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Shares Fall

RingCentral RNG reported fourth-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 98 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.08% and increasing 14% year over year.



Total revenues of $614.5 million beat the consensus mark by 0.37% and increased 7.6% year over year. A robust product portfolio and strong subscription revenues drove the upside.



Following the results, RNG shares fell 2.57% in the pre-market trading to $29.98, driven by concerns over the company’s subdued first-quarter 2025 outlook.

However, RingCentral has growing prospects, driven by AI-powered product adoption, securing high-value enterprise deals and expanding profit margins.

RNG’s Quarterly Details

Software subscription revenues (96% of total revenues) increased 7.7% year over year to $589.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.26%.



Other revenues (4% of total revenues) increased 3.9% year over year to $24.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.95%.



Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 7% year over year to $2.49 billion. Enterprise ARR increased 7% year over year to $1.07 billion.



RingCentral secured more than 30 deals exceeding $1 million in total contract value in the reported quarter.

RingCentral’s Operating Details

The fourth-quarter 2024 non-GAAP gross margin contracted 110 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 77.3%.



On a non-GAAP basis, research and development expenses increased 3.5% year over year to $62.1 million.



Sales and marketing expenses increased 4.3% to $240.6 million. General and administrative expenses were up 2.6% to $41.4 million in the reported quarter.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $131.2 million, up 12.1% year over year. The operating margin expanded 90 bps from the year-ago quarter to 21.3%.



The non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 24.9%, expanding 70 bps year over year.

RNG’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $243 million compared with $213 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Cash flow from operations was $132.9 million in the fourth quarter compared with the third-quarter 2024 figure of $127.2 million.



The non-GAAP free cash flow was $111.8 million compared with $105.4 million reported in the previous quarter. The non-GAAP cash flow margin was 18.2% in the fourth quarter.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, RNG bought shares worth $77 million. The current remaining repurchase authorization is $270 million.

RNG Initiates Q1 & 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2025, RingCentral expects revenues of $607-$612 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4-5%.



Subscription revenues are expected to be $587-$592 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 5-6%.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 21-21.5% in the first quarter of 2025. Earnings are expected to be 93-97 cents per share.



The share-based compensation is anticipated to be $81-$84 million in the first quarter of 2025.



For 2025, RingCentral projects year-over-year revenue growth of 4-6% on a reported basis. Year-over-year Subscriptions revenue growth is expected to be 5-7%.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 22.5%, up 150 basis points year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings for 2025 are expected to be $4.13-$4.27 per share, and share-based compensation is likely to be $300-$310 million.

