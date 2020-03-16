RNG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $159.88, changing hands as low as $149.48 per share. RingCentral Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNG's low point in its 52 week range is $101.33 per share, with $252.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.38.

