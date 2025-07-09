$RNAC stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RNAC stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,093,396 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RNAC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RNAC stock page):
$RNAC Insider Trading Activity
$RNAC insiders have traded $RNAC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY A SPRINGER has made 16 purchases buying 259,905 shares for an estimated $3,260,025 and 0 sales.
$RNAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $RNAC stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 167,703 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,210,325
- ERSTE ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 86,445 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,139,345
- FMR LLC removed 83,296 shares (-3.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,097,841
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 79,703 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,050,485
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 74,057 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $976,071
- MPM BIOIMPACT LLC added 69,640 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $917,855
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 38,605 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $508,813
$RNAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNAC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025
$RNAC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RNAC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RNAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Martin Fan from Wedbush set a target price of $38.0 on 07/09/2025
- Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $40.0 on 05/08/2025
- Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $40.0 on 04/09/2025
