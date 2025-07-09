$RNAC stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RNAC stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,093,396 of trading volume.

$RNAC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RNAC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RNAC stock page ):

$RNAC insiders have traded $RNAC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY A SPRINGER has made 16 purchases buying 259,905 shares for an estimated $3,260,025 and 0 sales.

$RNAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $RNAC stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RNAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNAC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

$RNAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RNAC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RNAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Martin Fan from Wedbush set a target price of $38.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $40.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $40.0 on 04/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

