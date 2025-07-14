$RNA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RNA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $69,720,562 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RNA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RNA stock page):
$RNA Insider Trading Activity
$RNA insiders have traded $RNA stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- W. MICHAEL FLANAGAN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,452 shares for an estimated $1,788,367.
- SARAH BOYCE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,937 shares for an estimated $1,276,854.
- KATHLEEN P. GALLAGHER (Chief Program Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 39,697 shares for an estimated $1,211,829.
- STEVEN GEORGE HUGHES (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,525 shares for an estimated $410,347.
- MICHAEL F MACLEAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,222 shares for an estimated $340,409.
- TERESA MCCARTHY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,737 shares for an estimated $326,194.
- ARTHUR A LEVIN sold 1,872 shares for an estimated $53,536
$RNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $RNA stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 4,373,686 shares (+62.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,111,210
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,578,459 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,596,109
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,395,900 shares (+781.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,206,968
- FMR LLC removed 894,542 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,406,879
- BOXER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 862,388 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,457,693
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 814,056 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,030,933
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 771,158 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,764,584
$RNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNA in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
$RNA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RNA recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $RNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Corinne Johnson from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $55.0 on 07/10/2025
- Eric Schmidt from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $96.0 on 06/27/2025
- Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $55.0 on 06/17/2025
- Michael Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 06/11/2025
- Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $75.0 on 06/10/2025
- Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $59.0 on 06/10/2025
- Geoff Meacham from B of A Securities set a target price of $54.0 on 06/09/2025
