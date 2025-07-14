$RNA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RNA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $69,720,562 of trading volume.

$RNA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RNA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RNA stock page ):

$RNA insiders have traded $RNA stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W. MICHAEL FLANAGAN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,452 shares for an estimated $1,788,367 .

. SARAH BOYCE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,937 shares for an estimated $1,276,854 .

. KATHLEEN P. GALLAGHER (Chief Program Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 39,697 shares for an estimated $1,211,829 .

. STEVEN GEORGE HUGHES (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,525 shares for an estimated $410,347 .

. MICHAEL F MACLEAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,222 shares for an estimated $340,409 .

. TERESA MCCARTHY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,737 shares for an estimated $326,194 .

. ARTHUR A LEVIN sold 1,872 shares for an estimated $53,536

$RNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $RNA stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNA in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

$RNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RNA recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $RNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Corinne Johnson from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $55.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Eric Schmidt from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $96.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $55.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Michael Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $75.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $59.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Geoff Meacham from B of A Securities set a target price of $54.0 on 06/09/2025

