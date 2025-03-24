$RNA stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RNA stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,020,064 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RNA:
$RNA Insider Trading Activity
$RNA insiders have traded $RNA stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- W. MICHAEL FLANAGAN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 161,694 shares for an estimated $6,480,073.
- MICHAEL F MACLEAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 140,202 shares for an estimated $6,055,020.
- TERESA MCCARTHY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 110,041 shares for an estimated $4,342,258.
- SARAH BOYCE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 106,672 shares for an estimated $3,763,962.
- TAMAR THOMPSON sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,349,259
- KATHLEEN P. GALLAGHER (Chief Program Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,161 shares for an estimated $639,637.
- ARTHUR A LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,195 shares for an estimated $426,677.
- STEVEN GEORGE HUGHES (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,525 shares for an estimated $410,347.
$RNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $RNA stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC removed 5,129,103 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $235,579,700
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,156,844 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,721,023
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,164,431 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,861,653
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,075,148 shares (+15.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,265,303
- NORGES BANK added 724,787 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,076,805
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 706,062 shares (-66.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,532,282
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 655,555 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,109,641
$RNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024
