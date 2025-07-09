$RMTI stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RMTI stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,703,843 of trading volume.

$RMTI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RMTI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RMTI stock page ):

$RMTI insiders have traded $RMTI stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 30 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARSON FAMILY INVESTMENT TRUST IRREVOCABLE has made 30 purchases buying 87,500 shares for an estimated $94,017 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK STROBECK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,852 shares for an estimated $13,159 .

. TIMOTHY CHOLE (SVP and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,736 shares for an estimated $5,449 .

. JESSE NERI (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,772 shares for an estimated $1,701.

$RMTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $RMTI stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RMTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RMTI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

