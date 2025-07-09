$RMTI stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RMTI stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,703,843 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RMTI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RMTI stock page):
$RMTI Insider Trading Activity
$RMTI insiders have traded $RMTI stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 30 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LARSON FAMILY INVESTMENT TRUST IRREVOCABLE has made 30 purchases buying 87,500 shares for an estimated $94,017 and 0 sales.
- MARK STROBECK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,852 shares for an estimated $13,159.
- TIMOTHY CHOLE (SVP and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,736 shares for an estimated $5,449.
- JESSE NERI (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,772 shares for an estimated $1,701.
$RMTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $RMTI stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 677,534 shares (-22.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $765,613
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 262,764 shares (-44.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $296,923
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 119,260 shares (+11926.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,763
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 95,395 shares (-66.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,796
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 86,045 shares (+188.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,230
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 74,345 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,009
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 73,565 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,128
$RMTI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RMTI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
