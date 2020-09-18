Dividends
RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RMRM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -69.7% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.97, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMRM was $9.97, representing a -55.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.64 and a 51.06% increase over the 52 week low of $6.60.

