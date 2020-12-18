RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RMRM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RMRM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.2, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMRM was $9.2, representing a -59.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.64 and a 39.39% increase over the 52 week low of $6.60.

