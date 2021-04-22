RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2021

RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMRM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMRM was $12.52, representing a -9.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.89 and a 85.04% increase over the 52 week low of $6.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMRM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.