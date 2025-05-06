The RMR Group Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.62 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $5.86 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The RMR Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.71 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 23.5% to $166.668 million from $217.947 million last year.

The RMR Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.62 Mln. vs. $5.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $166.668 Mln vs. $217.947 Mln last year.

