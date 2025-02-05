RMR GROUP Earnings Results: $RMR Reports Quarterly Earnings

RMR GROUP ($RMR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, beating estimates of $0.35 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $219,480,000, missing estimates of $271,185,000 by $-51,705,000.
RMR GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of RMR GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 238,360 shares (+40.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,049,576
- ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 110,979 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,816,647
- INVESCO LTD. added 89,677 shares (+20.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,276,002
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 68,225 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,731,550
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 62,690 shares (+52.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,591,072
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 50,350 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,277,883
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 48,679 shares (+35.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,235,473
