$RMNI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RMNI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,513,971 of trading volume.

$RMNI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RMNI:

$RMNI insiders have traded $RMNI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SETH A. RAVIN (President, CEO & Chairman) sold 14,375 shares for an estimated $31,695

MICHAEL L. PERICA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,270 shares for an estimated $29,418 .

. KEVIN MADDOCK (EVP,ChiefRecurringRev.Officer) sold 5,615 shares for an estimated $15,654

NANCY LYSKAWA (EVP & Chief Client Officer) sold 4,710 shares for an estimated $13,131

DAVID W. ROWE (CPO,CMO&EVPGlob.Transformation) sold 3,512 shares for an estimated $9,791

$RMNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $RMNI stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RMNI Government Contracts

We have seen $129,996 of award payments to $RMNI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

