$RMNI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RMNI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,513,971 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RMNI:
$RMNI Insider Trading Activity
$RMNI insiders have traded $RMNI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SETH A. RAVIN (President, CEO & Chairman) sold 14,375 shares for an estimated $31,695
- MICHAEL L. PERICA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,270 shares for an estimated $29,418.
- KEVIN MADDOCK (EVP,ChiefRecurringRev.Officer) sold 5,615 shares for an estimated $15,654
- NANCY LYSKAWA (EVP & Chief Client Officer) sold 4,710 shares for an estimated $13,131
- DAVID W. ROWE (CPO,CMO&EVPGlob.Transformation) sold 3,512 shares for an estimated $9,791
$RMNI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $RMNI stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 6,657,942 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,776,705
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,539,819 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,111,316
- BALLAST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 714,108 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,906,668
- UNION SQUARE PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 613,318 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,637,559
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 390,131 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,041,649
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 344,247 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $919,139
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 299,075 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $798,530
$RMNI Government Contracts
We have seen $129,996 of award payments to $RMNI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- VMWARE SOFTWARE SUPPORT: $67,524
- WEBLOGIC: $62,472
