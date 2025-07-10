Stocks
$RMNI stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 10, 2025 — 11:18 am EDT

July 10, 2025 — 11:18 am EDT

$RMNI stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,185,234 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $RMNI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RMNI stock page):

$RMNI Insider Trading Activity

$RMNI insiders have traded $RMNI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SETH A. RAVIN (President, CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 63,607 shares for an estimated $209,387.
  • MICHAEL L. PERICA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 39,451 shares for an estimated $126,343.
  • STEVEN HERSHKOWITZ (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 24,974 shares for an estimated $86,724
  • KEVIN MADDOCK (EVP,ChiefRecurringRev.Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,186 shares for an estimated $50,953.
  • DAVID W. ROWE (CPO,CMO&EVPGlob.Transformation) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,230 shares for an estimated $45,619.
  • NANCY LYSKAWA (EVP & Chief Client Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,304 shares for an estimated $41,843.

$RMNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $RMNI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RMNI Government Contracts

We have seen $131,180 of award payments to $RMNI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

