$RMNI stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RMNI stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,185,234 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RMNI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RMNI stock page):
$RMNI Insider Trading Activity
$RMNI insiders have traded $RMNI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SETH A. RAVIN (President, CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 63,607 shares for an estimated $209,387.
- MICHAEL L. PERICA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 39,451 shares for an estimated $126,343.
- STEVEN HERSHKOWITZ (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 24,974 shares for an estimated $86,724
- KEVIN MADDOCK (EVP,ChiefRecurringRev.Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,186 shares for an estimated $50,953.
- DAVID W. ROWE (CPO,CMO&EVPGlob.Transformation) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,230 shares for an estimated $45,619.
- NANCY LYSKAWA (EVP & Chief Client Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,304 shares for an estimated $41,843.
$RMNI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $RMNI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,235,224 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,298,579
- UNION SQUARE PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 728,236 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,534,261
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 297,524 shares (-81.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,035,383
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 271,530 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $944,924
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 271,395 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $944,454
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 253,755 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $883,067
- FORMULA GROWTH LTD removed 220,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $765,600
$RMNI Government Contracts
We have seen $131,180 of award payments to $RMNI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- VMWARE SOFTWARE SUPPORT: $67,524
- WEBLOGIC: $48,556
- FY25 RIMINI STREET FLEX SUPPORT FOR VMWARE: $15,100
