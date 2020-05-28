World Markets
XOM

RMB confirms Total's $15 bln funding for Mozambique LNG project

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

South Africa's Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) confirmed on Thursday that it is part of a consortium of banks providing $15 billion funding for French energy major Total's Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

JOHANNESBURG, May 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) confirmed on Thursday that it is part of a consortium of banks providing $15 billion funding for French energy major Total's TOTF.PA Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Sources told Reuters last week that Total had secured $14.4 billion in funding for the project with a group of about 20 lenders.

RMB, owned by FirstRand Bank FSRJ.J, said the signing of $15 billion in financing was scheduled for June.

"It will be a remarkable achievement in the circumstances," Jonathan Ross, head of oil and gas coverage at RMB, said in a statement, adding that other projects have experienced delays.

"The backdrop could not have been worse for Total and partners to raise huge volumes of long tenor funding – the economic fallout of COVID-19 has put enormous pressure on banks' funding and capital and has triggered an oil price crash."

Exxon Mobil XOM.N in early April delayed approval of its $30 billion Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the industry to rein in spending.

Total concluded the acquisition of Anadarko's 26.5% interest in the Mozambique LNG project for $3.9 billion in September. It is expected to start production in 2024.

(Reporting by Helen Reid Editing by David Goodman )

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2852;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular