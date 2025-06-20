$RMAX stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RMAX stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,501,612 of trading volume.

$RMAX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RMAX:

$RMAX insiders have traded $RMAX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM K PETERSON has made 3 purchases buying 40,434 shares for an estimated $410,728 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ABIGAIL C. LEE (EVP, MARKETING, COMMS, EVENTS) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,846

LEAH R JENKINS (VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 3,303 shares for an estimated $30,655

$RMAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $RMAX stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

