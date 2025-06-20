$RMAX stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RMAX stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,501,612 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RMAX:
$RMAX Insider Trading Activity
$RMAX insiders have traded $RMAX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM K PETERSON has made 3 purchases buying 40,434 shares for an estimated $410,728 and 0 sales.
- ABIGAIL C. LEE (EVP, MARKETING, COMMS, EVENTS) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,846
- LEAH R JENKINS (VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 3,303 shares for an estimated $30,655
$RMAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $RMAX stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RPD FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,102,241 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,760,911
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 248,280 shares (+1034.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,078,103
- ISOMER PARTNERS LP removed 180,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,920,600
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 175,403 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,468,123
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 172,901 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,447,181
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 116,125 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,239,053
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 115,825 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $969,455
