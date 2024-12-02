RMA Global Ltd. to List New Shares on ASX

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RMA Global Ltd. has announced the upcoming quotation of nearly 7 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant move for the company. This development is part of previously announced transactions, which could attract attention from investors interested in expanding their portfolios. The shares are set to be listed on December 4, 2024, under the ASX code RMY.

For further insights into AU:RMY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.