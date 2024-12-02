News & Insights

RMA Global Ltd. to List New Shares on ASX

December 02, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Ltd. has announced the upcoming quotation of nearly 7 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant move for the company. This development is part of previously announced transactions, which could attract attention from investors interested in expanding their portfolios. The shares are set to be listed on December 4, 2024, under the ASX code RMY.

