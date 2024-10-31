RMA Global Ltd. Launches New Share Purchase Plan

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Ltd. (ASX:RMY) has announced a Share Purchase Plan allowing eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to apply for up to A$30,000 worth of shares without incurring additional transaction costs. The new shares will have equal rights and entitlements with existing shares, providing an attractive opportunity for investors to increase their holdings. This initiative is part of RMA Global’s strategy to engage its shareholder base while adhering to local regulations.

