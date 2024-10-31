News & Insights

Stocks

RMA Global Ltd. Launches New Share Purchase Plan

October 31, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Ltd. (ASX:RMY) has announced a Share Purchase Plan allowing eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to apply for up to A$30,000 worth of shares without incurring additional transaction costs. The new shares will have equal rights and entitlements with existing shares, providing an attractive opportunity for investors to increase their holdings. This initiative is part of RMA Global’s strategy to engage its shareholder base while adhering to local regulations.

For further insights into AU:RMY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.