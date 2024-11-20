News & Insights

Stocks

RMA Global Ltd. Announces New Securities Quotation

November 20, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RMA Global Ltd. announced the quotation of 6,285,409 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a significant transaction for the company. This move could attract attention from investors looking to explore opportunities in the stock market. The new securities are part of previously announced transactions, reflecting RMA Global’s ongoing strategic financial initiatives.

For further insights into AU:RMY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.