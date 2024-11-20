RMA Global Ltd. Announces New Securities Quotation

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Ltd. announced the quotation of 6,285,409 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a significant transaction for the company. This move could attract attention from investors looking to explore opportunities in the stock market. The new securities are part of previously announced transactions, reflecting RMA Global’s ongoing strategic financial initiatives.

