RMA Global Ltd Announces Director’s Interest Change

May 28, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Limited has disclosed a change in Director David Williams’ relevant interests in securities, as required by the Australian Stock Exchange listing rules. The notice, dated 24 May 2024, outlines an indirect interest change involving share voting rights and disposal in several named entities. This update highlights important shifts in directorial financial interests that may influence the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

