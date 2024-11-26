News & Insights

RMA Global Ltd. AGM: Strong Support for Leadership

November 26, 2024 — 11:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the approval of a rights plan, were successfully passed with strong shareholder support. Key figures such as Max Oshman, Charlie Oshman, and David Williams were re-elected, while Shane Greenan was newly elected to the board. The meeting demonstrated robust confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

